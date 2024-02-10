Need Valentine's plans? Tehachapi Wine Walk returns after five-year hiatus

Video shows local chocolatier Lee Barron preparing to unveil his 9,000 homemade chocolates at the Tehachapi Wine Walk.

The Wine Walk runs from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 in downtown Tehachapi.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Love is in the air and the revival of a pre-pandemic tradition happens this weekend.

Reporter: "So it’s like the whole town is your Valentine this year?”

"That’s a good way to put it. I feel like everyone who comes out will feel appreciated and special this Valentine’s,” said Clare Scotti, executive director of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.

The Wine Walk has been on hiatus since 2019, but Clare Scotti was determined to bring it back.

“I was inspired by so many of our residents and businesses and local wine growers," said Scotti. "They wanted to bring it back.”

Scotti says the walk features 15 different pouring locations all within walking distance downtown.

Tehachapi is Kern County's unofficial wine country. In 2020, the region became a certified viticultural area.

“Since they have done that, it has brought tens of thousands of dollars into our local economy,” Scotti said.

According to the 2022 Kern County crop report, grapes were the number one fruit crop. In 2021, they generated over $1.3 billion in revenue.

This year, the Wine Walk features a sweet addition. Homemade chocolates will be at each location courtesy of local chocolatier Lee Barron, co-owner of Rancho Raviri.

“We’re doing about 9,000 pieces of chocolate spread out through 15 different wine-tasting areas," said Barron."

Reporter: "About how long did it take for you to prepare and make this amount of chocolate?”

"It’s taken us about two weeks, and we’re doing pretty good with it," said Barron. "We’re humming right along.”

Barron said he’ll offer their homemade milk chocolate, two kinds of dark chocolate, and what he says is their world-famous butterscotch.

He says since he purchased Rancho Raviri 17 years ago, he’s learned a lot about chocolate and is excited to share that with the Tehachapi community.

"The community is great. We have wonderful people that live here, and we want to help support the community where we can and when we can,” said Barron.

Tickets for the Wine Walk can be purchased on discovertehachapi.com.The event runs from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

