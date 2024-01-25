PAVING THE WAY: Two-year road maintenance project approved by Tehachapi City Council

Video shows details surrounding the newly approved pavement project that will re-pave around 31 miles of roads within Tehachapi city limits.

The project is expected to begin this summer, and the Public Works Department says they estimate the work will take two years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over the next two years, around 30 miles of roads within Tehachapi city limits will be getting a little TLC thanks to a project recently approved by the City Council.

“I guess the point is that this is ongoing–this never ends. It’s kinda like painting the Golden Gate Bridge. Once you get to one end, you start over,” says Don Marsh.

Marsh is Tehachapi's Public Works director. He says the city consistently works to maintain city roads, and the paving projects are a big part of their efforts.

“In years past, we have not really done a lot of paving work, but this has been a concerted effort to really improve the quality of our streets,” Marsh said.

Marsh says the city is currently in its fifth year of a ten-year road improvement plan, but it recently got somewhat of a jumpstart.

With the passage of Measure S, the ballot measure that increased Tehachapi’s sales tax from 7.25% to 8.25%, the city’s general fund is projected to have more money to allocate to projects like the repaving project. Without the increase, Marsh says this work could not be done as efficiently.

“The city is grateful for the taxpayers passing Measure S and their confidence in us—-we would not be able to do this paving work to this extent without Measure S sales tax revenue," said Marsh. "It’s fantastic that we’re able to do that.”

According to a newly approved proposal in the City Council meeting minutes, there are around 31 miles of city roads the department plans to repave by 2026, accelerating the original ten-year pavement plan.

Marsh says the work is expected to begin this summer, likely around July. And, he says they plan to stick to their projected two-year timeline.

“The cost for paving is not going to be going down over the next few years, so the more we can get done now, it’s ultimately going to be cheaper for us in the long run,” Marsh said.

A specific area included in the city’s re-pavement plan is F Street between Curry and Snyder Street. It's a downtown area with many businesses, including where Jani McGuire works as a merchandiser at Miele Apothecary. McGuire says she hopes the fresh pavement will attract more people from the main downtown streets.

“Any improvement to this amazing town of Tehachapi I think is great," said McGuire. “Not a lot of people walk up here so, I think, maybe even having new pavement might just generate new people coming up here and walking further up the road to find the shop.”

McGuire says she is glad to see the city investing in maintaining roads, and through that, she says she hopes people will be able to access the beauty of Tehachapi.

“That small town feeling and these businesses–her products here [at Miele Apothecary] are all made here, and that is something you don’t see anymore," said McGuire. "That’s what I believe people come to Tehachapi for. Or, they come here and find out that’s what’s happening here. All that personal sales tax that goes back into the city is the best. We don’t want to grow too big, but we also want more in the sense of expansion and really unique places to shop.”

The city says updates for the project will be linked on their website, but Marsh says they are currently still in the planning phase and working to secure a contract with a paving company.

