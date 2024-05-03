Scrivner case to be reviewed by California DOJ due to conflict of interest

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer will not be reviewing the case against her family member, Zack Scrivner. Instead it will be the California Department of Justice due to the "potential conflict of interest."

We reached out to the CA DOJ on Thursday who told us they agreed to review the case.

We also found out a temporary restraining order was granted on Wednesday, after being filed on Tuesday, according to court records.

This all comes after the April 25th search of Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's home. Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Scrivner was stabbed following an accusation of sexually assaulting one of his children.

Youngblood said he received a call from Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer on Tuesday night that she was concerned about her nephew, Scrivner. Youngblood added that she told him he was having a psychotic episode and said he was armed with a gun.

Deputies responded to his home in Tehachapi and learned that Scrivner had been stabbed twice in the upper body, per Youngblood. He was then taken to the hospital for his injuries.

During the search of his home, deputies took approximately 30 guns and possible evidence of the assault and possible sexual assault.

In a separate press conference the lawyer representing Scrivner, H.A. Sala, denied the claims of sexual assault.

The investigation is still ongoing.

