Stallion Springs facing flooding, snowy conditions after latest storm

Video shows snowy aftermath of the latest winter storm in Stallion Springs.

Chief of Police Gary Crowell says the recent storm brought what he believes is the most accumulation the community has seen this season.

Crowell says if Highway 58 closes, there is a risk of GPS users being re-routed to mountain back roads. If that happens, he says make sure to check if your tires can handle snowy conditions before heading to higher elevations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Heavy wind, rain and snow mean it's winter in the mountains. While Stallion Springs and Tehachapi are no strangers to winter weather, this most recent storm brought a combination of all three.

The storm that blew through California this week ran the gamut of winter weather in Stallion Springs.

Gary Crowell, Chief of Police, says the most recent storm brought around four inches of snow to the mountain area within one hour.

"The Tehachapi and greater Tehachapi area, we did see a significant amount," Crowell said. "Which is probably more than usual, because, again, I think it was a fast-moving storm where there were a lot of abandoned vehicles."

Crowell says the public works team is working to combat flooding in and around the area.

"We have seen, I think, higher rain totals, and it's melting the snow and, essentially, creating more water," said Crowell.

If you do have to travel in the next hours or days, Crowell says to drive safely, be aware of partially flooded roads and keep an emergency bag in your car just in case.

