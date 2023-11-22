State grant helps fund brand new park in Tehachapi

Video shows the update on the Valley Park project, funded mainly by the $2 million "Clean California" grant program money the city received in 2022.

City Manager Greg Garrett says the project is on track to open this coming spring or summer, 2024.

Before Valley Park became a reality, residents of the neighborhood say it could be dangerous for children playing near such a busy road, and now, the park will be a safe space for the community to gather.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In its current state, the corner of Valley Boulevard and Aspen Drive in Tehachapi may not stand out, but by Summer 2024, it will look a lot different. There is a new public park that is coming to the neighborhood, and construction is ongoing.

Stephanie Diaz says her grandmother's 98-cent and up store will be right next door to the future park.

"This is my grandmother's store, this is a family store. So, I grew up here," said Diaz. "My mom used to help my grandma, and ever since I was born, I have been here helping my grandma. I took my first steps here."

Since the store opened in 2001, Diaz says it has seen a lot of change.

"When [my Grandma] first started, there was a store next door. It was a meat market. Now, it's down," said Diaz. "It's just developed more. More people have come here–Tehachapi has grown a lot. And this store has expanded. We just love the environment here and we love the neighborhood."

The latest change to the neighborhood is the Valley Park project.

The city has owned this one acre lot for 15 years, but they didn't have the necessary funding the build the park.

In 2022, City Manager Greg Garrett says the city received a $2 million grant from the state as part of the "Clean California" program, which aims to beautify communities around the state.

"We identified an under-served community, which is what the Clean California grant was looking for. We were able to achieve that criteria," Garrett said. "We applied for it, and we received a little over $2 million for this park, so we're excited about bringing this park to this community."

Garrett says the estimated cost of the project is around $2.4 million, and the City Council agreed to use around $400,000 of city funds to ensure the park was built.

Garrett also says per the Clean California grant guidelines, the project must be completed by the Summer of next year, 2024.

"We feel that's completely achievable. We have a great contractor. Tehachapi winters can be, you know, who knows. Cold, wet, windy, those sorts of things. But, we'll push through it and open in the spring," said Garrett.

The final park will include picnic areas, benches, and a small soccer field called five-a-side.

City officials and residents say this will make it safer for kids to play in the neighborhood.

"As a child, I used to run around with all of my friends wishing there was a park," Diaz said. "There's a lot of kids in this neighborhood, so the fact that there's going to be a park behind here, it makes me happy for them."

City officials say they will post project updates on their social media pages, but, anyone looking for a specific update can give them a call.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

