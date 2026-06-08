Tehachapi fundraiser for Honor Flight Kern County set for Flag Day at P-Dubs Mountain Brewhouse and Bowl

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A Tehachapi fundraiser benefiting Honor Flight Kern County returns on Sunday, June 14 — Flag Day — at a new location designed to be more accessible to veterans with mobility challenges.

The event moves this year to P-Dubs Mountain Brewhouse and Bowl in Tehachapi after several years at Triassic Vineyards. Steve Miles, a board member with Honor Flight Kern County and a Bear Valley Springs resident who has organized the fundraiser for 13 years, said the switch was made with veterans in mind.

"The location is a little difficult for people from Bakersfield to get to. It's a little further out and handicap access is a little limited," Miles said.

"I have some veterans that are in chairs or walkers, and because of that, they can't get to the event, so we made it a little more approachable for them to get to," Miles said.

P-Dubs Mountain Brewhouse and Bowl is a family-friendly venue that brews its own beer and features a bowling alley. Miles described it as conceptually similar to well-known Bakersfield establishments.

"If you're familiar with places like the Boulevard or the Firehouse out on Rosedale, it's just like that, not quite as much on steroids as those two are, but P-Dubs is a wonderful family place," Miles said.

The fundraiser raised $43,000 for Honor Flight last year, a total Miles said reflects years of steady growth.

"I've been working at it for 13 years now and getting a little bit more every year and reaching out to more and different organizations and corporations to generate income," Miles said.

No tickets are required to attend. The event features a raffle using business cards — or blank cards provided on-site — so names are called instead of numbers.

"That makes it a little more personable because then I call your name instead of a number and we interact with the crowd," Miles said.

Among the raffle prizes this year are 3 gift baskets from Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, each valued at $1,000.

"They provided 3 $1,000 gift baskets, and each one is four tickets to dinner and 4 tickets to a show of your choice, not restricted in any way, and then there's gambling money for each of the persons in that group," Miles said.

The first raffle draw is at 5 p.m. Miles recommends arriving by 3 p.m. to secure a seat.

Miles also highlighted a broader shift in how veterans are recognized in the Tehachapi community and beyond, pointing to the welcome-home ceremonies at Meadows Field when Honor Flight participants return.

"When I was in during Vietnam, we were not welcomed home, and our honor flights when we come back through Meadows Field, that's one of the biggest things that these guys get to enjoy is the welcome home," Miles said.

"Society has become more appreciative of our veterans. The veterans are appreciated more, and all of that's changed," Miles said.

In addition to the annual fundraiser, Miles said the Tehachapi Honor Flight breakfast draws strong monthly attendance.

"We generate anywhere from 80 to 120 people that come out every month," Miles said.

The monthly breakfast is held the last Saturday of each month at Christian Life Assembly on Valley Boulevard in Tehachapi, just east of Sonic. Veterans eat for free, and all others are asked for a donation to help offset costs.

The Flag Day fundraiser is Sunday, June 14, at P-Dubs Mountain Brewhouse and Bowl in Tehachapi.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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