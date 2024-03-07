Tehachapi Girl Scouts work to inspire next generation of women

Video shows Tehachapi Girl Scouts reflecting on the important lessons they've learned through the Girl Scouts program.

Girls involved in Girl Scouts focus on good citizenship, caring for themselves and others and ensuring the world is a positive place to live. While many recognize their popular cookies, the program is grounded in more than just cookie sales.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may have heard of Girl Scouts for their cookie sales, but they are more than just that. Now, here in Tehachapi, there are a couple different Girl Scout troops. I had the chance to catch up with them and learn more about how they are inspiring the next generation of women.

“If you want to join Girl Scouts, you’ll probably want to be making the world a better place,” Brenna Watkins said.

Girl Scouts is a national nonprofit with local troops across the country. According to the national website, the main mission of Girl Scouts is to develop leadership, sense of self and make a better world.

Brenna Watkins and her friends in Troop 8014 live by the Girl Scout law that says, in part, "I will respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.”

“All the girls in it are very caring and sweet, and our cookies are delicious.”

There are different levels of membership that progress as the girls advance through grade levels. Many of the members have been together since the beginning as Kindergartners.

Serena Thornburg tells me for the past seven years, Girl Scouts has been a constant in her life.

“I have learned people skills, like how to talk to strangers," Serena said. "I have also learned that there is a world beyond here, so there are other people that need to be taken into consideration."

Troop Leader Nena Thornburg tells me while the adults guide them, the girls ultimately choose what they want to work on.

“They have a deep desire to make the world better around them, and they go out and do it,” Thornburg said.

Thornburg says she supported the girl's creation of a kindness garden behind Valley Oak Charter School. She says the money raised from this year’s cookie sales will help fund their next camping trip to learn more outdoor skills, and, they will allocate money to put back into their community.

In their formative years, the girls say they learn valuable lessons and make important memories.

“I’ve learned to communicate better with my surroundings and help anybody who is in need,” said Harper Mitchell.

“If you have no friends at school, you’ll probably make more friends in Girl Scouts,” Sienna Hughes said.

“I’ve learned a lot of sportsmanship, how to make friends and how to take care of the environment,” Aubrey Watkins said.

The troop says they are looking for their next community service project in the city, and they are excited to see what’s to come. For more information about their troop, visit their website.

