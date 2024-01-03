Tehachapi girls wrestling team celebrates first official season with record-breaking number of wrestlers

Video shows the Tehachapi High School girls wrestling team practice. This is their first official season as an independent team separate from the boys.

The team has the most girls in Tehachapi wrestling history, and they are excited to host a dual at the high school on Jan. 17.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tehachapi High School has something new this sports season: an official girls wrestling team.

“I love the team overall. I got to learn and become friends with all of the girls on the team,” said Jazzalynn Ramirez, a sophomore wrestler.

This is Ramirez’s second year wrestling, but it’s the first year the girls have had a team separate from the boys. Girls wrestling is gaining popularity around the country, and head coach Curtis Nelson says Tehachapi is one of the last high schools in Kern County to establish an official girls' team.

“I love having an official girls team. Last year there was only four [of us]–which, it was still great. I loved wrestling with the girls,” Ramirez said.

The team has around 16 girls this season.

“It’s the most girls we’ve ever had in Tehachapi wrestling. It’s always been two or three before, but, you know, this year, the girls came out strong," said Coach Nelson. "And that’s part of the district’s decision to go with a girls wrestling team...they do see the future in girls wrestling.”

Amanda Ramirez is a coach this year. She first became involved with the program last year to support her daughter, Jazzalynn.

“I was a bit hesitant to let her participate, but I figured, you know what, we’re young once, and if it’s something that she wants off her bucket list, then I’ll back her up 100%,” said Amanda Ramirez.

Amanda says she began attending practices and learning as much as she could as a parent before doing the work to become a coach this season. Jazzalynn has excelled since she began wrestling. She earned a first place win at a tournament in Farmersville in late December, and, she says she likes having her mom around.

“She would correct me on whatever I mess up on, so would my other coaches, and I could benefit from that and work on it," said Jazzalynn. "It’s more of a mental sport where you have to push yourself to keep going.”

Amanda says now that she’s in a coaching role, she wants to empower the girls on the team during the first official year of the program.

“Let yourself be the next one that could be recognized. Know in your mind that you are gonna win this one way or another," Amanda Ramirez said. "Whether it’s taking home a medal or taking home a new move that you learned.”

Since this is the first official season as an independent team, they are looking forward to the future and growing the program.

