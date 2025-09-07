Tehachapi Love's Travel Stop sells $1 million Powerball ticket as $1.8 billion jackpot hits nationwide

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A lucky lottery player in Tehachapi is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket at Love's Travel Stop on 2000 East Tehachapi Boulevard during Saturday's historic $1.8 billion drawing.

The local winner matched 5 correct numbers from the winning combination of 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 with a red Powerball of 17 and a Power Play multiplier of 2.

While the $1.8 billion jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas, the Tehachapi winner was among 18 tickets sold across 13 states that won $1 million each. Additionally, 2 other tickets sold in Kansas and Texas won $2 million prizes.

Saturday's wins end a streak of 42 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The jackpot will now reset at $20 million for Monday's drawing.

The Love's Travel Stop location becomes the latest local business to sell a major lottery prize, bringing excitement to the Tehachapi community as residents wonder who the mystery millionaire might be.

