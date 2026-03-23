Tehachapi police arrest two suspects and seize half a pound of meth during a Golden Hills drug bust

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi police arrested two 30-year-old residents on Sunday after finding a loaded gun, cash, and about half a pound of methamphetamine during a search of a Golden Hills home.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 20400 block of Dawn Avenue, where they arrested Rumaldo Rodriguez and Brittany Leanne Hernandez. Both suspects were booked into the Kern County Jail.

During the search, investigators found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a high-capacity magazine, digital scales, packaging material, a large sum of cash, and the methamphetamine. Officers also located police scanners and a video surveillance system at the home. A Bakersfield Police Department K-9 assisted in the search.

Rodriguez and Hernandez face several charges, including maintaining a drug house, possession of narcotics for sales, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, conspiracy to commit a crime, and child endangerment.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Orozco or Sergeant Adams at the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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