Tehachapi Police Department prepares for increased patrol during holiday season

Video shows Tehachapi Chief of Police Richard Standridge explaining the department's plans for holiday patrol

Increased patrol will begin the day after Thanksgiving and run through Christmas, and the department will mainly focus on high-traffic areas, including downtown and the Walmart plaza

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's as much a holiday tradition as the food and family. The California Highway Patrol has begun it's maximum enforcement period that increases patrols along highways and interstates across the state to help people get to their destinations safely.

Smaller departments are no different during this long weekend and holiday season. 23ABC spoke to the Chief of Police in Tehachapi about his department's plans for increasing patrols and awareness this time of year.

"The citizens of Tehachapi are going to see increased patrol as they're out shopping and enjoying their holidays," said Chief Standridge.

The increased holiday patrol will begin the day after Thanksgiving, and run until after Christmas. Chief Standridge says it's the busiest time for shopping in town. Two to three extra patrol officers will be out during this period.

"Specifically here in Tehachapi, we'll focus on the Walmart shopping center, the Tucker corridor as well as Tehachapi Boulevard because that's where we're going to get a lot of pedestrian traffic...a lot of vehicle traffic," said Standridge.

Chief Standridge says increasing patrol is a standard practice this time of year because people buy expensive items and can sometimes leave them in the car all day while shopping.

"What we do is we encourage people to make sure they have those items covered up or secured in the trunk of their car. When they get home, don't forget to lock your car, or don't forget to bring those items inside," said Standridge.

The Chief says the purpose of the patrol program is to ensure people in town can enjoy their holiday without becoming victims of crimes of opportunity. If you need assistance, Chief Standridge encourages people to call the Tehachapi Police Department.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

