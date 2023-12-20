Tehachapi Salvation Army aims to break fundraising record this holiday season

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is in its final week, and the Tehachapi Salvation Army has its largest goal yet: raise $50,000.

This fundraiser is the biggest one the local Salvation Army does all year, and all the funds raise will directly support the various free services they offer daily to the Tehachapi community.

This year, the Salvation Army says the demand has gone up, and they've helped more people than ever.

If you would like to donate your time, you can register online or over the phone by calling (661) 823-9508.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The bells and the red kettles have become symbols for the Salvation Army’s world-wide Red Kettle Campaign. Locally in Tehachapi, those funds go to directly support their neighborhood and community.

As bells ring out, it signals the start of the largest fundraiser the Tehachapi Salvation Army does all year.

Kyle Yates, Youth Development Coordinator, says in order to keep up with the demand, the center set their highest goal yet: $50,000.

“We’ve seen the need grow tremendously in the Tehachapi community," said Yates. "Our services have increased this year and we have served more people than ever.”

The funds raised from the Red Kettle will fund the numerous free services the Salvation Army offers daily for their Tehachapi neighbors. Those include daily meals, food pantry, Kern Transit vouchers, grocery store gift cards and an after school program.

Yates says the after school program gives both junior and high school students a place to go after the bell rings, offering free Wifi, snacks, a quiet place to do homework with computer access and even enrichment classes. Yates says they average around 30 students per day, and they serve over 140 students who regularly attend the program.

With prices rising for a variety of services, Yates says they've helped more people this year than ever.

“It’s been very tight, budget-wise this year. They’re feeling the constraints—whether it’s from utility bills to increase in food prices, gasoline prices…everything has gone up," says Yates. "So families, especially in that middle class, have really felt that squeeze.”

Sat. Dec. 23 is the final day for bell ringing, and there are still slots available to donate your time. Yates says monetary donations can be made any time. Registration can be over the phone or online.

“You can go to volunteer.usawest.org, search Tehachapi’s zip code, 93561, and you can register online. Or, you can call our office," Yates says. "We’re extremely grateful to the Tehachapi community. They’re very generous. Especially to our volunteers who have donated their time to bell ring for us.”

To get in touch with the Salvation Army's Tehachapi office, call (661) 823-9508 or check out their Facebook page for updates.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

