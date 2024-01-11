Tehachapi Salvation Army offers safe space for kids to go after school for the past ten years

Video shows the youth after-school program at the Salvation Army. Students say they've made great friends through the program, and it also helps them complete homework in a supportive environment.

The Tehachapi Salvation Army offers a free after-school program for kids in the area. They offer snacks, instruments to play, and most importantly, a safe place to go after school.

They say they're looking for volunteers to offer their time to the program and help out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It may be a couple of hours every day after school, but for some, it could be life-changing. For almost ten years now, the Tehachapi Salvation Army has offered an after-school program for youth in the area.

“It makes me feel like I’m welcome here, and it makes me feel really nice because everyone here is really nice,” Beau Laninovich said.

Beau Laninovich says he first came to the youth program to help improve his grades. He says he was able to get his failing grade up to a passing one, and working hard for his future.

“I had a bad grade, but when I came here, I was in the computer lab trying to get my grades up and doing all my work," said Laninovich. "When I grow up, I wanna be a fireman, so I need good grades for that.”

That’s just part of what students can do after school at the Salvation Army. Kyle Yates, the youth development coordinator, says they also offer snacks, games and instruments, and most importantly, a safe space for kids to go once the bell rings.

“There are a lot of different students who come maybe just once or twice a week, but then there’s a lot of students who actually come every single day,” Yates said.

Since 2014, the programs welcomed middle and high school students. Bayveen Lane says she’s come to the program for the past two years.

“It’s actually really nice. It’s kinda warming–you feel welcome," Lane said. "When you first come, you’re like, ‘oh my gosh,’ You’re so nervous. But once you’re here, you see everyone, and you’re like–yeah, you [feel] welcome. It’s fun.”

Yates says the program averages around 30 to 40 students per day, but just this school year, he says they've had over 100 kids come to the program at least once.

“I’ve known students who have been coming here since sixth grade, and now they’re seniors in high school," Yates said. "It’s been really cool to see how they’ve grown and watch them overcome various trials in their home life, and just see them grow now as seniors ready to go to college.”

Recently, Yates says he had a student ask to interview him for a senior class project.

“They had to choose someone who made a big impact in his life, and he chose me, and of course, I’m trying not to cry," Yates said. "I see so many students over the years, and for them to come back after going through the program and say, ‘Hey, thank you for making an impact in our lives,’ it’s truly a blessing for me to be a small part of that.”

In the future, Yates says he hopes to offer enrichment courses on topics ranging from budgeting, physical health and even resume and interview skills.

“In order to do those things, we need volunteers who are passionate," Yates said. "You know, if you’re out there and have a heart for youth and you want to do something fun in your afternoons, please come by.”

Yates says people interested in volunteering can stop by the Salvation Army or call the office at (661) 823-9508 to inquire. He says donations, monetary or otherwise, can be made anytime in person or online.

