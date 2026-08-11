Tehachapi school administrator arrested in connection to child abuse case

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi police say Dr. Roxane Romero, 53, served as the district's chief administrator of personnel. Her arrest stems from the investigation into former P.E. teacher Timothy Seaman, who is accused of molesting multiple children.

Detectives learned Romero had allegedly received multiple complaints from staff members, students, and parents about inappropriate behavior involving Seaman. Investigators allege some of that information was never reported to law enforcement or Child Protective Services, despite Romero being a mandated reporter.

The case was presented to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, which filed criminal charges against Romero.

Seaman has pleaded not guilty to 18 charges, including 9 felony counts of lewd acts with children under 14.

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