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Tehachapi school administrator arrested in connection to child abuse case

Dr. Roxane Romero is accused of failing to report complaints about former P.E. teacher Timothy Seaman, who faces child molestation charges.
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23ABC
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Posted

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi police say Dr. Roxane Romero, 53, served as the district's chief administrator of personnel. Her arrest stems from the investigation into former P.E. teacher Timothy Seaman, who is accused of molesting multiple children.

Detectives learned Romero had allegedly received multiple complaints from staff members, students, and parents about inappropriate behavior involving Seaman. Investigators allege some of that information was never reported to law enforcement or Child Protective Services, despite Romero being a mandated reporter.

The case was presented to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, which filed criminal charges against Romero.

Seaman has pleaded not guilty to 18 charges, including 9 felony counts of lewd acts with children under 14.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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