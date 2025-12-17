Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTehachapi / Stallion Springs

Actions

Tehachapi teacher arrested on child sex charges

Federal agencies analyzed seized devices and found evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography, police say
Tehachapi PE teacher Timothy Seaman (43) arrested on sexual battery charges.png
City of Tehachapi
Tehachapi PE teacher Timothy Seaman (43) arrested on sexual battery charges.png
Posted

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A Tehachapi school teacher is behind bars on charges of sexual battery and child pornography.

Police arrested 43-year-old Timothy Seaman Tuesday in Porterville. Seaman is a physical education teacher with the Tehachapi Unified School District.

The investigation began in late November when a parent reported their child had been inappropriately touched by Seaman on a school campus. Detectives then discovered a second victim who was also allegedly touched by the same suspect on campus.

Police searched Seaman's home December 10 and seized multiple cell phones and digital devices. Those devices were later analyzed by the Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service.

Investigators say they found evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Seaman is now booked into the Kern County Jail.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Tehachapi Police Department at (661) 322-2222.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

12/17/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

57° / 48°

2%

Thursday

12/18/2025

Mostly Sunny

58° / 46°

7%

Friday

12/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

52° / 47°

12%

Saturday

12/20/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 50°

6%

Sunday

12/21/2025

Cloudy

61° / 50°

5%

Monday

12/22/2025

Cloudy

57° / 49°

6%

Tuesday

12/23/2025

Mostly Cloudy

59° / 53°

12%

Wednesday

12/24/2025

Showers

60° / 52°

59%