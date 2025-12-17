Tehachapi teacher arrested on child sex charges

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A Tehachapi school teacher is behind bars on charges of sexual battery and child pornography.

Police arrested 43-year-old Timothy Seaman Tuesday in Porterville. Seaman is a physical education teacher with the Tehachapi Unified School District.

The investigation began in late November when a parent reported their child had been inappropriately touched by Seaman on a school campus. Detectives then discovered a second victim who was also allegedly touched by the same suspect on campus.

Police searched Seaman's home December 10 and seized multiple cell phones and digital devices. Those devices were later analyzed by the Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service.

Investigators say they found evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Seaman is now booked into the Kern County Jail.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Tehachapi Police Department at (661) 322-2222.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

