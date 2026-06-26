Tehachapi to host Pride Walk on Saturday, June 27

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — On this final weekend of Pride Month, an organization in Tehachapi is inviting all of their Kern County neighbors to come up the hill this Saturday to celebrate Pride.

The inaugural Tehachapi Pride Walk is Saturday, June 27, in downtown Tehachapi. It all kicks off at 11 a.m.

Lauren Ghazikhanian, a volunteer with Tehachapi Pride, says to her knowledge, this is the first organized Pride walk the small mountain community has hosted.

“And we wouldn’t be able to do this walk without that support from others who have done things like this in the past," Ghazikhanian said. "It’s been wonderful seeing how the entire county has come together to support Tehachapi. It is our hope that this becomes an annual event.”

Tehachapi Pride members say this is a family-friendly event that is open to all. Since it is not a parade, everyone will walk on the sidewalks.

Lauren says both the city and the police department have been supportive, and TPD will be there to ensure safety.

“We are hoping to create a welcoming and safe environment for everyone. This is going to be a family friendly event. We encourage everyone to remember that in their clothes and messages that we really want to keep this family friendly," Ghazikhanian said. "If this is your first time doing something like this, I encourage you to wear comfortable shoes, bring water, sun protection, and be ready to have fun.”

If you would like to participate in the walk, you can meet at the Adult Day Health Center parking lot on West F Street. Organizers say they are hoping to create a safe space for people to express themselves.

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