Tehachapi Winery hosting fundraiser to support a local woman going through cancer treatment

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the Tehachapi Winery is opening its doors and heart to support a local woman.

“I’m doing all I can, you know, promoting the event. hopefully, I can help her as much as I can,” Michael Chan says.

Michael Chan, president of Tehachapi Winery, says the fundraiser is to support Sarah Rodriguez, winery tasting room manager and Tehachapi community member.

Sarah says she was diagnosed with breast cancer around four months ago, and she and her husband have had to take time off of work to go to appointments in Bakersfield. And so, a fundraiser was put together to support Sarah and her family.

“I’m just so incredibly grateful, and it’s just so unexpected. I’m never the kind of person that just expects people to do things for them, especially unasked," Rodriguez said. "It’s just overwhelmingly heartwarming.”

The fundraiser runs from 12:00 to 5:00 on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Winery.

“I can’t express how thankful I am for people that I’ve never even met, but just because I’m part of the community, they’re reaching out,” Rodriguez said.

