Train derailment near Highway 58, tank cars "were empty and posed no hazard"

CALIENTE, Calif. (KERO) — A train derailment took place on Tuesday near Highway 58 by Caliente, but was determined there was no threat to the public. The impacted tank cars were "empty and posed no hazard."

The Kern County Fire Department says the incident happened around 9:30 am. Firefighters responded two miles north of Highway 58 on Caliente Bodfish Road.

KCFD confirmed the derailment, and say there were 15 railcars off the tracks. They add that crews found no "apparent leaks or victims."

Per KCFD, a Union Pacific Railroad representative confirmed the affected tank cars were empty and didn't post a hazard.

Union Pacific is now handling the incident.

