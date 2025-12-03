Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wag Wednesday: Learning about the Miracle Mutts therapy dog program

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — In this week's Wag Wednesday, we welcome Bernadette Furguson with Marley's Mutts to share more about the 'Miracle Mutts' therapy dog program.

Furguson says this program is a way for people to donate their time rather than make monetary donations to the nonprofit animal rescue.

The Miracle Mutts travel to libraries, schools, and other events to support the community through the love between a human and a dog.

To learn more about the program, or to see how your dog can get involved in training, visit marleysmutts.org/miraclemutts.

