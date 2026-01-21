Wag Wednesday: Meet Banjo from Marley's Mutts

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week is Banjo! He is a small mixed-breed dog, a mix of chihuahua and pug, and he's estimated to be 3 years old.

He is available for adoption at Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue in Tehachapi. The ranch staff says they rescued Banjo from the Kern County shelter. His ideal forever home would be a single-dog home, they say, because he can get protective of his people.

Banjo is very sweet, but he is shy and needs time to warm up to people. The Marley's Mutts staff say Banjo is loving, loyal, and ready for his forever home.

