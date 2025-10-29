Wag Wednesday: Meet Charlie from Marley's Mutts!

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet this week is Charlie, a five-year-old Chihuahua waiting for his forever home. He's currently living in a foster home, and he's available for adoption through Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue.

Sweet Charlie was found as a stray and spent time in the Kern County Shelter before being rescued by Marley's Mutts. He has a salt and pepper (or powdered sugar) face, so he is not a puppy, but he's certainly a cuddly dog! Marley's Mutts staff tells me he is a lap dog and is very loyal.

Charlie is one of 60 dogs currently under the care of Marley's Mutts. Staff say they are planning to be part of the Mega Adoption Event on Saturday, Nov 8, at the Park at Riverwalk. Charlie and many other dogs will be there ready for adoption!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

