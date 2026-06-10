Wag Wednesday: Meet Coconut from Marley's Mutts!

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Coconut, a pint-sized seven-year-old dog available for adoption through Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue in Tehachapi.

Coconut was rescued from the county shelter just over one month ago by Zach Skow, the founder of Marley's Mutts. Since that day, Coconut has lived with him as a foster dog to prepare her for adoption.

Skow says Coconut had a rough go before being taken to the shelter. She used to have severely matted fur, and she had injuries that looked as though she had been mauled by another dog while she was a stray.

Now, she is fully groomed, her wounds are healing, and she is ready for a forever home. Skow says she does very well with kids, is potty trained, and loves attention from her people.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Coconut, reach out to Marley's Mutts via email inquiries@marleysmutts.org or phone (661) 823-4375. To learn more about the adoption process, visit their website.

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