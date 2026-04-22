Wag Wednesday: Meet Jimmy from Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue!

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — In this week's Wag Wednesday, we welcome Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue back to Studio B to introduce us to Jimmy, our adoptable pet of the week!

Zach Skow, a volunteer with Marley's Mutts, says Jimmy is an obedient, loving, and loyal dog who is looking for a forever home.

Jimmy completed two cycles in the Pawsitive Change program, a prison-training program that Marley's Mutts does in collaboration with North Kern and Tehachapi State Prisons. While in the program, Jimmy learned basic obedience skills and how to calm his temperament, all to make him the best boy for his future family.

Jimmy, like many large-breed dogs, was at risk for euthanasia in one of our local shelters before being rescued by Marley's Mutts. He is a beautiful boy who is ready for a forever family.

Skow says Jimmy does well in the car, is good with kids and other dogs, walks well on a leash, and again, he knows basic commands. To learn more about Jimmy, or to inquire about adopting him, visit this link.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

