Wag Wednesday: Meet Marley from Marley's Mutts!

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Marley! He is around 7 years old, and he is available for adoption from Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue.

Zach Skow, founder of Marley's Mutts, says Marley came to the rescue after a heartbreaking loss. Marley was found in California City after his human passed away. Now that he's had some time at the rescue ranch, Skow says Marley is ready for a new companion to spend his golden years with.

Marley is set to join the next Pawsitive Change class at Tehachapi State Prison. There, he will live at CCI Tehachapi for 14 weeks learning basic obedience skills and building trust.

If Marley is the dog for you, visit this link to learn the next steps for adoption or fostering.

If you would like to get involved at the rescue ranch, Marley's Mutts is hosting a volunteer day this Sunday, July 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are located at 24890 Haven Lane in Tehachapi.

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