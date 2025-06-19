Watch Now
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 58, authorities seeking witnesses

California Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck was injured and transported to Kern Medical following the collision.
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A woman died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision after driving the wrong way on Highway 58 in Tehachapi.

The California Highway Patrol reports the woman was driving a Jeep westbound in the eastbound lanes when she collided with a pickup truck near State Route 202.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Kern Medical with injuries.

The crash forced authorities to shut down a portion of Highway 58 while emergency crews responded to the scene.

CHP Mojave is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them with information that could help with their investigation.

