Man arrested after removing evidence from deadly train collision in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Following a deadly train collision in Wasco, the Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for removing evidence from the scene.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says Resendo Tellez, 27, was arrested near the Amtrak station. Jail records show he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of removing human body parts from an area that is not a cemetery without law enforcement approval.

The person was hit by the train Friday morning. Burlington Northern Santa Fe, a railroad company, confirmed the incident via email. They also say the person was hit in front of the Amtrak platform. The investigation into that incident is pending.

KCSO says shortly after 8 am, deputies arrested Tellez near the train station. Video obtained by 23ABC from someone at the scene shows Tellez holding the alleged body part while walking down the sidewalk.

Tellez is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, 3/26/24.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

