Allegations against Chavez rock farm labor movement

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Cesar Chavez, once a towering figure revered for his tireless fight for farmworker rights, now faces damaging sexual assault allegations that threaten to shake the foundation of the cause he championed.

"These actions that we're learning now is going to be part of his history and people are going to have to decide how do you feel about Cesar Chavez? My feelings are for the victims," said Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers Union in an interview with 23ABC.

The historic fight for labor protection for farmworkers began mainly during the 1960s in Delano. Over the decades, hard-won progress has brought farmworkers more respect and better conditions, yet formidable obstacles remain. Union membership in the UFW has plunged over the years, with some estimates placing the number under 10,000 nationwide.

The farm labor movement also faces severe challenges, including a rapidly aging and shrinking workforce, reliance on the complex H-2A guest worker program, and persistent poverty due to low wages. Climate change, dangerous working conditions, and exclusion from federal labor laws further cripple worker stability.

Still, Romero tells 23ABC that their mission will not falter.

"We have to show everybody that the work continues, that the challenges our people continue. And they're even worse under this administration and we're going to be here doing the work that we need to do for farmworkers," said Romero.

As for the sexual allegations against Chavez, Romero said she stands with and applauds the women who came forward to denounce their alleged abuser who died in 1993.

"These women were brave enough to speak up, and we need to give them the respect that they deserve," said Romero. "We're not condoning these actions, we're not justifying them, you know, it's unforgivable what happened."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

