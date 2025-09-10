Cal OSHA investigates employee death at Sun Pacific Delano Farms

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Cal OSHA is investigating the death of an employee who died while working at Sun Pacific Delano Farms on Monday.

Limited information is available about the incident. A Cal OSHA spokesperson said the employee worked as an irrigator and that the investigation could take up to six months to complete.

23ABC reached out to Sun Pacific Delano Farms for comment, but the company declined to respond. The name of the victim has not been released.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

