Chain reaction collision north of Delano shuts down Highway 99 for hours

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Another chair reaction collision in the Central Valley in less than a week shuts down Highway 99 just north of Kern County.

The CHP in Visalia is reporting that the first accident happened just after 8:15 Saturday morning, with several callers requesting help on northbound 99 near Avenue 24 in the Earlimart area. Shortly thereafter, more calls came in concerning several accidents on southbound 99 in the same area.

Officials said the first officers on scene reported multiple crashes involving cars, pickup trucks, and big rigs. There were 10 people transported for medical care, with only one minor to moderate injury.

Officers reported very low visibility at the time of the crashes due to dense fog, with 100-200 feet of visibility.

CHP is expecting the 99 to reopen late afternoon, due to the intensive cleanup. Cal trans is setting up detour signs in the area.

23ABCs Ruby Rivera is at the scene and will file a full report online and on air.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

