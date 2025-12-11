Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clinica Sierra Vista opens new Lexington Community Health Center in Delano

The 13 exam-room facility at 325 South Lexington Street is the provider's fifth location in the community
DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Clinica Sierra Vista celebrated the grand opening of its new Lexington Community Health Center in Delano, Wednesday afternoon.

The renovated facility, located at 325 South Lexington Street, becomes Clinica Sierra Vista's fifth location in the community and third new health center opening in 2025.

According to officials with the provider, the 13 exam-room facility has been fully updated with modern equipment to ensure families have access to quality care close to home.

Once fully staffed, the center is expected to support more than 20,000 patient visits each year, helping meet the needs of Delano's growing population.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

