Clinica Sierra Vista opens new Lexington Community Health Center in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Clinica Sierra Vista celebrated the grand opening of its new Lexington Community Health Center in Delano, Wednesday afternoon.

The renovated facility, located at 325 South Lexington Street, becomes Clinica Sierra Vista's fifth location in the community and third new health center opening in 2025.

According to officials with the provider, the 13 exam-room facility has been fully updated with modern equipment to ensure families have access to quality care close to home.

Once fully staffed, the center is expected to support more than 20,000 patient visits each year, helping meet the needs of Delano's growing population.

