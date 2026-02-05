Deadly crash shuts down road near McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly crash occurred around 5 a.m. in the area of Whisler Road and South Garzoli Avenue, southwest of the city of McFarland.

The roadway is completely shut down while McFarland Police conduct an investigation into the crash.

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jorge Toro says the McFarland Police Department is completely handling the crash scene.

More than one person was injured, with possibly one killed.

No further information is available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

