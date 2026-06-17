Delano board eyes new name for Cesar Chavez High School

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano Joint Union High School District trustees are exploring a new name for Cesar Chavez High School that would preserve the school's current acronym, CCHS.

The board continued discussions on the proposed name change during Tuesday's meeting. An earlier proposal to rename the school Unity High School was ultimately rejected.

Board member Arnold Morrison made a motion to explore alternative names that would retain the CCHS initials, suggesting options such as "CC High School." The motion passed unanimously.

Morrison said keeping the acronym could help the district avoid costs associated with replacing uniforms and other branded materials, while also maintaining consistency within the community.

However, concerns were raised about whether a name change that retains the initials could still trigger a clause requiring the district to pay an additional $100,000 to the original property seller.

District officials said they expect to have clarification on that issue before the next special board meeting, scheduled for June 29 at 11:30 a.m.

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