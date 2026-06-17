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Delano board eyes new name for Cesar Chavez High School

Trustees unanimously approved a motion to explore names that preserve the CCHS acronym, potentially avoiding costs tied to replacing uniforms and branded materials.
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Delano board eyes new name for Cesar Chavez High School
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DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano Joint Union High School District trustees are exploring a new name for Cesar Chavez High School that would preserve the school's current acronym, CCHS.

The board continued discussions on the proposed name change during Tuesday's meeting. An earlier proposal to rename the school Unity High School was ultimately rejected.

Board member Arnold Morrison made a motion to explore alternative names that would retain the CCHS initials, suggesting options such as "CC High School." The motion passed unanimously.

Morrison said keeping the acronym could help the district avoid costs associated with replacing uniforms and other branded materials, while also maintaining consistency within the community.

However, concerns were raised about whether a name change that retains the initials could still trigger a clause requiring the district to pay an additional $100,000 to the original property seller.

District officials said they expect to have clarification on that issue before the next special board meeting, scheduled for June 29 at 11:30 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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