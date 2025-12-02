Delano city council appoints Salvador Solorio-Ruiz as new mayor

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano has a new mayor following a vote by city council members Monday.

Salvador Solorio-Ruiz was appointed to lead the city, with Mario Nunez re-appointed as vice mayor.

During his remarks, Solorio-Ruiz thanked city staff, colleagues, family and the community. He paid tribute to Delano leaders like Dolores Huerta, Cesar Chavez and Larry Itliong for paving the way.

The new mayor shared a message of hope and unity, saying Delano has grown from a small village into a booming Kern County city through togetherness.

Solorio-Ruiz said that in the current political climate, he believes people have more in common than what divides them.

"Out of many, we are one," Solorio-Ruiz said.

The new mayor said he hopes to continue pushing Delano toward prosperity and opportunity for all.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

