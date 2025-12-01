Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Delano man sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison for fentanyl distribution

Omar Vayas Duran, 45, conspired to distribute thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl between 2020 and 2021
Fentanyl (FILE)
U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation.
Fentanyl (FILE)
DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A 45-year-old Delano man will spend more than six years in federal prison for his role in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy that involved thousands of counterfeit pills.

Omar Vayas Duran was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison by U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

Between September 23, 2020, and June 29, 2021, Duran conspired with Jesus Manuel Morfin Villa, 31, of Delano, and others to acquire and distribute fentanyl, according to court documents.

In one instance in June 2021, Duran supplied Villa with approximately 2,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to sell.

Villa was previously sentenced to 14 years in prison on August 14, 2023, for conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

