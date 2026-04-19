DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano police are investigating a double stabbing at a Fastrip on Garces Highway that left two injured.

Officers responded to the store around 5 Saturday evening, where they found one person suffering from stab wounds. A second victim suffering from similar injuries arrived at a local hospital.

Both people are currently getting medical treatment for their injuries.

Detectives are now searching for the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 721-3377.

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