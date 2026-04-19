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Delano police are investigating a double stabbing at a Fastrip on Garces Highway that left two injured

Delano Police Department
Delano Police Department/Twitter
Delano Police Department patrol car
Delano Police Department
Posted

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano police are investigating a double stabbing at a Fastrip on Garces Highway that left two injured.

Officers responded to the store around 5 Saturday evening, where they found one person suffering from stab wounds. A second victim suffering from similar injuries arrived at a local hospital.

Both people are currently getting medical treatment for their injuries.

Detectives are now searching for the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 721-3377.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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