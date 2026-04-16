Delano police warn parents about the 'Senior Assassin' student game

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department is urging parents to talk with their children about a popular game known as "Senior Assassin."

While the game may seem harmless, officials say it can quickly escalate and create safety concerns in the community.

The game consists of students shooting each other with water guns. Police warn that these water guns could resemble actual firearms, and officers responding to an incident could mistake the toys for real guns.

Police are encouraging an open dialogue between parents and students to help prevent misunderstandings and keep everyone safe.

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