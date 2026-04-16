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Delano police warn parents about the 'Senior Assassin' student game

The Delano Police Department says water guns used in the game could be mistaken for real firearms by responding officers.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Delano police warn parents about the 'Senior Assassin' student game
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DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department is urging parents to talk with their children about a popular game known as "Senior Assassin."

While the game may seem harmless, officials say it can quickly escalate and create safety concerns in the community.

The game consists of students shooting each other with water guns. Police warn that these water guns could resemble actual firearms, and officers responding to an incident could mistake the toys for real guns.

Police are encouraging an open dialogue between parents and students to help prevent misunderstandings and keep everyone safe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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