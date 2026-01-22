Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Delano sees major drops in several crime categories, police report shows

Vehicle thefts down 40%, rape cases decreased 38%, but sexual assaults and aggravated assaults increased
DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department reported significant decreases in several crime categories in 2025, according to a new progress report analyzing crime statistics from last year.

The department recorded zero gang-related homicides in 2025, marking a notable achievement in community safety efforts.

Vehicle thefts dropped by 40% compared to the previous year, while rape cases decreased by 38% and larceny cases fell by 24%.

Law enforcement also increased their efforts in removing illegal firearms from the community, with seized firearms up 15% compared to 2024.

However, the report identified areas requiring continued attention. Sexual assaults increased by 54%, aggravated assaults rose by 20%, and robberies climbed by 8%.

"While some areas still need improvement, these trends reflect meaningful progress and focused efforts to address crime in our community," the Delano Police Department said in a social media post about the report.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

