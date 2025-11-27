Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver dies in McFarland traffic collision at Elmo Highway intersection

Emergency crews attempted life-saving efforts but driver died from injuries at scene of two-vehicle collision
McFarland Police Department car
McFarland Police Department
McFarland Police Department car
Posted
and last updated

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — A driver died following a traffic collision Thursday in McFarland, according to police.

The McFarland Police Department is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 12:58 p.m. at the intersection of Elmo Highway and Kendrea Street.

Officers found two vehicles involved in the collision. One driver sustained significant injuries and died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by emergency medical personnel.

The identity of the driver has not been released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Officers are processing the scene and motorists should avoid the area due to expected traffic delays. No arrests have been made and the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the McFarland Police Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

