Drug bust west of Delano yields 55 pounds of meth, 1,500 marijuana plants

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's deputies seized 55 pounds of methamphetamine and 100 gallons of liquid meth during a drug bust at a rural farm property west of Delano.

The operation also resulted in the discovery of five firearms and nearly 1,500 marijuana plants. Authorities dismantled a methamphetamine conversion lab at the site and arrested 22-year-old Kevin Zavala-Rivera from Mexico.

The bust connects to a larger operation discovered in Kerman in September. That raid netted more than 252 pounds of meth, 14 firearms and a large amount of cash.

Zavala-Rivera had been on the run since the Kerman bust before his arrest.

The multi-agency operation included the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Fish and Wildlife wardens, and the California Highway Patrol.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

