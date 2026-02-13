Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDelano / McFarland

Actions

Drug bust west of Delano yields 55 pounds of meth, 1,500 marijuana plants

Kevin Zavala-Rivera, 22, had been on the run since September Kerman operation that netted 252 pounds of meth
Major Kern County drug bust: 55 pounds of meth seized, suspect arrested
KCSO
Major Kern County drug bust: 55 pounds of meth seized, suspect arrested
Posted
and last updated

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's deputies seized 55 pounds of methamphetamine and 100 gallons of liquid meth during a drug bust at a rural farm property west of Delano.

The operation also resulted in the discovery of five firearms and nearly 1,500 marijuana plants. Authorities dismantled a methamphetamine conversion lab at the site and arrested 22-year-old Kevin Zavala-Rivera from Mexico.

The bust connects to a larger operation discovered in Kerman in September. That raid netted more than 252 pounds of meth, 14 firearms and a large amount of cash.

Zavala-Rivera had been on the run since the Kerman bust before his arrest.

The multi-agency operation included the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Fish and Wildlife wardens, and the California Highway Patrol.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

02/12/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 42°

6%

Friday

02/13/2026

Mostly Clear

63° / 42°

5%

Saturday

02/14/2026

Mostly Cloudy

71° / 45°

5%

Sunday

02/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 49°

24%

Monday

02/16/2026

Showers

63° / 47°

65%

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Showers

57° / 39°

66%

Wednesday

02/18/2026

Showers

54° / 40°

40%

Thursday

02/19/2026

Showers Late

55° / 41°

36%