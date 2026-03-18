Family releases statement after sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The family of Cesar Chavez has released a statement regarding the allegations made by multiple sources that Cesar Chavez sexually assaulted two young girls and Dolores Huerta.

Wednesday morning the New York Times published a lengthy investigative report with claims that Cesar Chavez sexually assaulted two minor girls and Dolores Huerta when she was in her 30's.

Dolores Huerta also published a statement Wednesday morning that said in part, "Both sexual encounters with Cesar led to pregnancies. I chose to keep my pregnancies secret and, after the children were born, I arranged for them to be raised by other families that could give them stable lives."

The Chavez Family released the following statement:

"Our family is shocked and saddened to learn of news that our father, Cesar Chavez, engaged in sexual impropriety with women and minors nearly 50 years ago.

As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual abuse.

This is deeply painful to our family.

We hope these matters are approached thoughtfully and fairly. We ask for understanding and privacy as we continue to process this difficult information.

As family members, we also carry our own memories of the person we knew. Someone whose life included work and contributions that matter deeply to many people.

We will process and be responsive to the experiences of others as we hold cherished memories of our father. We hope that these conversations are approached with care, fairness, and compassion for everyone involved."

This all comes one day after the United Farm Workers released a statement saying they "learned of deeply troubling allegations that one of the union’s co-founders, Cesar Chavez."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

