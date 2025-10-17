Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDelano / McFarland

Actions

Filipino culture takes center stage in Delano this weekend

Weekend celebration features adobo cook-off, parade, car show and sports tournaments starting Friday
Delano Philippine Weekend Preview
Posted
and last updated

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Philippine Weekend returns to Delano starting Friday, bringing a celebration of Filipino culture to the community with food, festivities and family fun.

The weekend-long event kicks off Friday with an adobo cook-off at Memorial Park on Lexington Street at 5:30 p.m. The celebration continues Saturday and Sunday with a parade, car show, sports tournaments, singing contests and other activities.

The Philippine Weekend comes just weeks after Delano honored the 60th anniversary of the grape strike last month, highlighting the community's rich Filipino heritage and history.

All festivities will be held throughout the weekend at various locations in Delano.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

10/16/2025

Clear

-° / 51°

7%

Friday

10/17/2025

Clear

77° / 56°

1%

Saturday

10/18/2025

Mostly Clear

83° / 56°

1%

Sunday

10/19/2025

Clear

83° / 57°

1%

Monday

10/20/2025

Clear

81° / 57°

1%

Tuesday

10/21/2025

Mostly Clear

79° / 57°

5%

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Clear

75° / 56°

3%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Clear

76° / 56°

2%