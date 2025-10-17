Filipino culture takes center stage in Delano this weekend

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Philippine Weekend returns to Delano starting Friday, bringing a celebration of Filipino culture to the community with food, festivities and family fun.

The weekend-long event kicks off Friday with an adobo cook-off at Memorial Park on Lexington Street at 5:30 p.m. The celebration continues Saturday and Sunday with a parade, car show, sports tournaments, singing contests and other activities.

The Philippine Weekend comes just weeks after Delano honored the 60th anniversary of the grape strike last month, highlighting the community's rich Filipino heritage and history.

All festivities will be held throughout the weekend at various locations in Delano.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

