Human remains found in McFarland dirt field; Kern County Sheriff investigating

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are working to identify human remains discovered in a dirt field in McFarland earlier this month.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the remains were found at approximately 9:46 a.m. on March 11 at a dirt field on Whisler Road and Garzoli Avenue in McFarland.

The remains have not been identified. A postmortem examination will be performed to identify the person and confirm the cause and manner of death.

The name of the deceased will be released upon identification by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-487-4553.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

