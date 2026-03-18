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Human remains found in McFarland dirt field; Kern County Sheriff investigating

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating after unidentified human remains were found March 11 on Whisler Road and Garzoli Avenue in McFarland.
KCSO
KCSO
KCSO
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MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are working to identify human remains discovered in a dirt field in McFarland earlier this month.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the remains were found at approximately 9:46 a.m. on March 11 at a dirt field on Whisler Road and Garzoli Avenue in McFarland.

The remains have not been identified. A postmortem examination will be performed to identify the person and confirm the cause and manner of death.

The name of the deceased will be released upon identification by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-487-4553.

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