Incumbents absent as Delano City Council candidates make their case at forum

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano voters heard from two candidates vying for city council seats this November at a candidate forum held Thursday at the De Vino Event Center.

Challengers Elizabeth Arteaga Gonzalez and Carlton M. Lennon answered questions in person on housing, public safety, city finances, and economic development. Incumbents Liz Morris and Mario Nunez, both seeking another term, addressed voters through written statements.

The forum was moderated by 23ABC Delano Neighborhood Reporter Ruby Rivera.

For Arteaga Gonzalez, a local realtor, affordable housing is personal. She wants the city to look at bringing back a program she says helped first-time homebuyers with down payments.

"Bringing that grant over to Delano again, helping out the first time home buyers. I just want the people to stay here in Delano, to have that American dream and actually thrive for that," Arteaga Gonzalez said.

Lennon, who has run for city council previously, says his focus is on economic growth, including attracting more businesses and keeping more people who work in Delano living in the city. He says he doesn't believe Delano is maximizing its potential.

"The thousands of professionals that have left Delano, they're not buying their cars in Delano, they're not buying their houses in Delano. They're not buying their toiletries and their groceries and dining in Delano, and if they were, if we could retain some of that what I call cream of the crop, then we're gonna increase our sales tax," Lennon said.

In written statements, incumbent Mario Nunez said he wasn't able to attend Thursday's forum because he was admitted to the hospital for a medical reason. Incumbent Liz Morris said she was unable to attend because she was away on city business. Both highlighted their work on the council and their priorities for another term.

Arteaga Gonzalez said she was a little disappointed they couldn't be there Thursday.

"I know things happen, we all have our personal life that we all struggle in life and I think we have good days and bad days and you know today was overwhelming for me as well, but I'm here and I wanna let the public know that I'm gonna be here regardless, you know, good times and bad times," Arteaga Gonzalez said.

Lennon said he is in no position to judge others, but says it's time for leaders to lead.

"Leaders need to be in the community. They need to be in the community on a grassroots level, getting the message to the people, letting the people know, this is how I want to serve you, because that's what we are, we're your servants," Lennon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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