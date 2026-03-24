Johnny Itliong breaks silence on sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Johnny Itliong says he has spent decades trying to speak out about Cesar Chavez’s alleged misconduct.

"I've been trying to sound the alarm my whole life about the wrongdoings of Cesar," said Itliong in an interview.

Johnny is the son of the late Larry Itliong, a key figure in organizing Filipino farmworkers. He worked closely with Chavez in the early days when they were organizing farmworkers to form what would become the United Farm Workers Union in Delano.

Long before revelations that Chavez was allegedly sexually assaulting women and minors, Johnny Itliong said he got wind of what was happening.

He tried to speak out. He was told to keep quiet.

"For many years, I was told by even by my own community members and Latino members, you know, because I always brought it up," said Itliong. His voice cracked when he spoke of the victims, some of whom he knows personally.

"Breaks my heart, and it kills me because I've had to live with all this my whole life."

Johnny Itliong says his father Larry had differences with Chavez, a differing philosophy in the field. Itliong said his father's legacy has long lived in the shadow of Cesar Chavez, not being credited for the hard work he accomplished.

He also fears his father's contributions to the farm labor movement will be erased by the allegations against Chavez.

"You know, and now it's being overshadowed more, by his, you know, his pedophilia and sexual abuse, allegedly," Itliong said.

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