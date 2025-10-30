Kern County issues shelter-in-place order after ammonia leak south of Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order following an ammonia leak in the area south of Delano.

Officials say exposure to ammonia could cause severe skin, eye and respiratory irritation, with symptoms including coughing and difficulty breathing.

Anyone within a half-mile radius of the Titan Cold Storage facility on South Browning Road is urged to go indoors and lock windows and doors. Residents should prepare to sustain themselves until further notice or until emergency crews provide new instructions.

For a map of the impacted area and updates, visit facebook.com/readykern or download the Genasys Protect app. Anyone with an emergency is urged to call 911.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

