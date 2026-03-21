Legal experts say United Farm Workers may be liable in Chavez abuse scandal

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The long-held positive image of iconic labor leader Cesar Chavez has already been shattered by the bombshell allegations that he allegedly sexually assaulted several women, some of whom were minors. Now, the union that he co-founded, the United Farm Workers, may have to pay a heavy financial price.

"Victims of abuse have the right to hold their wrongdoers accountable," said attorney Neil Gehlwat, a partner with the Taylor & Ring law firm.

California’s tough new laws arm survivors with more time to sue, even if the abuse happened decades ago — and empower them to go after institutions accused of concealing misconduct and orchestrating cover-ups.

"If they can prove that in the last five years they reasonably believed that the harm they suffered was from the abuse," said Gehlwat.

At least four women have publicly accused Chavez of sexual abuse dating back to the 1960s. Among them is Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the UFW and once a staunch ally.

With Chavez’s death in 1993, suing him directly is impossible — but victims still have legal avenues

"(Victims) can hold institutions that employed or worked with those people accountable if they knew or had reason to know about this behavior and they failed to take reasonable steps to prevent it," Gehlwat said.

The United Farm Workers union is not disputing the sexual abuse allegations against Chavez. In a previous interview, UFW president Teresa Romero voiced her support for the victims.

"These women were brave enough to speak up and we need to give them the respect that they deserve," said Romero.

To date, no lawsuits have been filed against the Chavez estate or the United Farm Workers — but experts warn the legal fallout could be forthcoming.

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