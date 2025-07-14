Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested after $72,000 bank robbery in Delano

Authorities say Roman Espino displayed what appeared to be a gun during the robbery at Tri-Counties Bank before being tracked to Dinuba using license plate reader technology
DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A 37-year-old Kingsburg man is in custody after allegedly robbing a Tri-Counties Bank in Delano on Friday.

Delano Police say Roman Espino displayed a gun to bank employees before fleeing with approximately $72,000.

Authorities say they used Flock Safety camera license plate reader technology to track the suspect's vehicle to Dinuba, where officers later arrested him.

During the arrest, authorities recovered a large amount of cash still bundled in bank currency bands, along with a pellet pistol.

Espino now faces robbery charges and has been booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office – Justice Receiving Facility.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

