Maya Cinemas to remain open in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Maya Cinemas in Delano is not shutting down, the movie theater chain’s CEO confirmed with the city.

Regarding “recent community rumors” about the theater’s future in the city, Delano Mayor Sal Solorio-Ruiz said Maya Cinemas CEO Francisco Schlotterbeck “assured him that Maya Cinemas will not be closing its doors in Delano,” a press release from the mayor’s office stated.

Additionally, the mayor and the CEO spoke about different ways “to strengthen the theater’s long-term success through partnerships with the private sector, community organizations, local businesses, and other regional partners.”

In a statement, Solorio-Ruiz said, “Maya Cinemas has been part of so many memories for me, my family, and countless families throughout Delano. I am grateful to CEO Francisco Schlotterbeck and the entire Maya Cinemas team for reaching out, building that bridge

with our community, and reaffirming their commitment to Delano. Now, we have an opportunity to work together to make sure both Maya Cinemas and our community continue to thrive.”

The mayor is hoping more Delano residents will continue to show support for the theater and other area businesses.

“When we shop local, eat local, and choose places like Maya Cinemas for a night out with our families, we are investing directly in the community we call home. Maya has made an investment in Delano, and I encourage residents in Delano and our surrounding communities to continue choosing Maya Cinemas and supporting the local businesses that help our region thrive,” Solorio-Ruiz said.