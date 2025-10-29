Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDelano / McFarland

Actions

McFarland mayor announces run for California's 35th Assembly District

Former Kern County Sheriff's deputy and current criminal justice teacher seeks to represent Central Valley with focus on public safety and water rights
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon Announces Run for California Assembly District 35
Posted

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon announced his candidacy for California's 35th Assembly District, promising to bring what he calls "firm but fair" leadership to Sacramento.

Ayon brings more than two decades of experience as a former Kern County Sheriff's deputy and currently teaches criminal justice at a local high school.

His campaign has already secured backing from Senator Shannon Grove, who called Ayon a leader who "puts results over politics."

Ayon said his campaign will focus on public safety, local water rights, cost of living, and jobs in the Central Valley.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Sunny

79° / 54°

0%

Thursday

10/30/2025

Sunny

81° / 55°

2%

Friday

10/31/2025

Sunny

78° / 54°

4%

Saturday

11/01/2025

Sunny

79° / 54°

3%

Sunday

11/02/2025

Mostly Sunny

78° / 54°

2%

Monday

11/03/2025

Mostly Sunny

81° / 55°

0%

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Mostly Sunny

78° / 56°

0%

Wednesday

11/05/2025

Mostly Sunny

78° / 56°

2%