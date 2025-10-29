McFarland mayor announces run for California's 35th Assembly District

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon announced his candidacy for California's 35th Assembly District, promising to bring what he calls "firm but fair" leadership to Sacramento.

Ayon brings more than two decades of experience as a former Kern County Sheriff's deputy and currently teaches criminal justice at a local high school.

His campaign has already secured backing from Senator Shannon Grove, who called Ayon a leader who "puts results over politics."

Ayon said his campaign will focus on public safety, local water rights, cost of living, and jobs in the Central Valley.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

