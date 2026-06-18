Power outage prompts Delano court cases to be moved to Shafter courthouse

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A power outage in Delano on Thursday morning has caused the courthouse to move its cases to the courthouse in Shafter.

All court cases that were scheduled to be held at the Delano courthouse, located at 1122 Jefferson Street, will now be heard at the Shafter courthouse, located at 325 Central Valley Highway.

The power outage affecting the Delano courthouse was expected to have power restored by 9 a.m., but the estimated time has been pushed back, prompting the decision to move cases to Shafter, according to Kern Superior Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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